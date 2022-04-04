scorecardresearch
NEET-UG 2021 Counselling: MCC releases stray vacancy round provisional result

Candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round counselling can visit the official website of MCC i.e mcc.nic.in to check the seat allotment results.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2022 4:28:23 pm
NEET UG Counselling 2021, Mop up round result, MCCThe result has been released on the official website mcc.nic.in. (Representative image)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) stray vacancy round of counselling today. Candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round counselling can visit the official website of MCC i.e mcc.nic.in to check the seat allotment results.

All those candidates who will secure a seat in the online stray vacancy round will have to appear for reporting. The reporting will begin on April 5 and will continue till April 9, 2022.

How to check MCC NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘NEET-UG 2021 counselling’ option.

Step 3: Under ‘current events’, click on ‘Provisional Result Stray Vacancy Round UG 2021’.

Step 4: A PDF will appear. Candidates are advised to check their name/rank and the allotted college.

This year, the NEET-UG 2021 counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats will be conducted in four rounds instead of two — AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Based on a Supreme Court order, the Union Health Ministry did not surrender vacant MBBS and BDS seats to the state this year. These seats would be filled by the MCC itself. Earlier, the state used to fill the surrendered seats through the general category quota

