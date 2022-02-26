NEET UG 2021 counselling round 2 seat allotment result to be declared today, check details

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The result for round 2 seat allotment for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling is scheduled to be released today, i.e. February 26, 2022. The result will be announced on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) — mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who are aiming for admission in MBBS nd BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ), and had registered for round 2 counselling for NEET UG 2021, can check their results on the official website.

Meanwhile, candidates can visit the official website to check the provisional result.

Read | South Asian MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities stare at uncertain future

NEET UG 2021 Counselling round 2 provisional result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the link that reads ‘UG medical counselling’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link that reads ‘Provisional Result of UG 2021 Round 2’.

Step 4: A PDF will open in a new wind0w or tab.

Step 5: Check for your result according to your rank. Save the PDF for future reference.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling round 2: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the link that reads ‘UG medical counselling’

Step 3: Click on the link to check your allotment results.

Step 4: Login with registered credentials, if required.

Step 5: Save the file for future reference.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can email MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the official notice from MCC read.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website, the notice added.