NEET-UG 2021 Counselling: Round 1 registration process begins; how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the NEET UG Counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration/payment process for round 1 counselling will continue till Jan 24, 2022. The counselling is conducted for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges.

Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling Schedule from the table provided below.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule

Events Round 1 Round 2 Mop-up round Registration/Payment January 19 to 24, 2022 February 9 to 14, 2022 March 2 to 7, 2022 Choice Filling & locking January 20 to 24, 2022 February 10 to 14, 2022 March 3 to 7, 2022 Processing of seat allotment January 27 and 28, 2022 February 17 and 18, 2022 March 10 and 11, 2022 Seat allotment result January 29, 2022 February 19, 2022 March 12, 2022 Reporting to college January 30 to February 4 February 20 to 26, 2022 March 13 to 19, 2022

How to register for NEET UG counselling 2021

Step 1:Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select ‘UG Medical counselling’

Step 3: Click on ‘New registration’ link

Step 4: Enter the name, date of birth, roll no, application no, mother name, and other details

Step 5: The user ID and password will be sent to the registered email ID

Step 6: Login and complete the NEET counselling registration process

Step 7: Upload the scanned images as per the specifications

Step 8: Pay the requisite fee in online mode

Step 9: Take a printout of confirmation page for future references

NEET 2021 counselling is conducted for admission to 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 603 BVSc and AH seats. Along with that, through NEET counselling, the admission will be granted to BSc Nursing and BSc Life Science courses.