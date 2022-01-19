NEET-UG 2021 Counselling: Round 1 registration process begins; how to apply

Updated: January 19, 2022 4:46:22 pm
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the NEET UG Counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration/payment process for round 1 counselling will continue till Jan 24, 2022. The counselling is conducted for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges.
Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. and Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Rank] Use – NEET 2021 College Predictor
Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling Schedule from the table provided below.
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule
|Events
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Mop-up round
|Registration/Payment
|January 19 to 24, 2022
|February 9 to 14, 2022
|March 2 to 7, 2022
|Choice Filling & locking
|January 20 to 24, 2022
|February 10 to 14, 2022
|March 3 to 7, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|January 27 and 28, 2022
|February 17 and 18, 2022
|March 10 and 11, 2022
|Seat allotment result
|January 29, 2022
|February 19, 2022
|March 12, 2022
|Reporting to college
|January 30 to February 4
|February 20 to 26, 2022
|March 13 to 19, 2022
How to register for NEET UG counselling 2021
Step 1:Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Select ‘UG Medical counselling’
Step 3: Click on ‘New registration’ link
Step 4: Enter the name, date of birth, roll no, application no, mother name, and other details
Step 5: The user ID and password will be sent to the registered email ID
Step 6: Login and complete the NEET counselling registration process
Step 7: Upload the scanned images as per the specifications
Step 8: Pay the requisite fee in online mode
Step 9: Take a printout of confirmation page for future references
NEET 2021 counselling is conducted for admission to 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 603 BVSc and AH seats. Along with that, through NEET counselling, the admission will be granted to BSc Nursing and BSc Life Science courses.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-