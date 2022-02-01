NEET-UG 2021 Counselling round 1 final result to be out today

NEET- UG 2021 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has declared the provisional result for NEET- UG 2021 counselling. Candidates can check the provisional result on the official website of the committee at mcc.nic.in.

The final result will be declared today as per the official notice released by the MCC. This is the second time that the committee is declaring the provisional result for NEET-UG 2021 counselling. The first time it was declared on January 27, 2022. It has been declared null and void by the MCC.

“The earlier provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website on January 27, 2022 and was withdrawn in compliance to the order issued in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras may be treated ‘Null & Void’”, read the official notification.

NEET-UG 2021 Counselling provisional result – How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET- UG 2021 provisional result’ link available on the home page

Step 3: The pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Locate respective roll number

Step 5: Download the result pdf and maintain a hard copy for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds including round 1,round 2, AIQ Mop-up round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy round.