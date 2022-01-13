NEET UG 2021 counselling: OJEE schedule for MBBS, BDS admissions released

NEET UG 2021 counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the schedule for NEET-UG 2021 counselling procedure. Candidates will have to log in at the official website — ojee.nic.in to register for the counselling process.

The registration commenced on January 12, 2022, and will end on January 18, 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG-2021 are eligible to apply. According to the tentative schedule released by the committee, the registration process will be conducted from January 12-18, 2022.

The purpose of the registration process is to prepare a state merit list of the registered candidates. This list will be used for the subsequent process of counselling and admission in MBBS/BDS courses.

The provisional state merit list of registered candidates will be released on January 24. The document verification process will be held from January 12-19 and students will also have the provision to respond to queries against the provisional state merit list on January 25-26. The final list of registered candidates will be published on January 27, 2022.

Counselling will be done for 85 per cent of total seats in government medical or dental Colleges and for all seats of private medical or dental colleges. The counselling process for Deemed-to-be universities will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).