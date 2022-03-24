NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round provisional result declared: Here’s how to check

NEET-UG 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced provisional results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round. Candidates who were waiting for the NEET UG 2021 mop-up round can now check the provisional results at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Candidates should remember that this provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change, and the candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. “The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,” an official notice from MCC read.

NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round: How to check provisional result

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘UG medical counselling’.

Step 3: A new window for UG medical counselling-related news and updates will open. In the ‘current events’ section, click on the link for the provisional result.

Step 4: A new PDF of provisional result will open. Check all details.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should check the provisional result thoroughly. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 08 am of March 24, 2022 through email on mccresultquery@gmail.com.

In addition to this, the MCC has also extended the deadline for receiving applications from wards of “COVID Warriors (Deceased)” routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states. Earlier, the deadline was March 17, but now the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended upto 5 pm of March 28, 2022.