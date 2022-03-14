NEET-UG 2021: MCC extends deadline for mop-up round counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round registration. The new date, as per the official notification on MCC website — mcc.nic.in — is March 16, 2022.

Earlier, the registration and payment of NEET mop-up round was scheduled to close on March 14, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Scroll down to click on the ‘online registration’ link.

Step 4: Login by putting in NEET UG roll number and other required credentials.

Step 5: Fill all the required details, upload asked documents, pay the application fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Save a copy of the application form for future reference.

This notification has come a few hours after the MCC added some extra seats for MBBS courses in the mop-up round of counselling in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

MCC is an organisation under the Directorate General of Health Services affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. MCC counselling is conducted to allot seats to candidates for medical courses such as MBBS, BDS and other medical courses across the country.