NEET-UG 2021 Counselling: Maharashtra CET cell extends registration date till January 17

Maharashtra NEET- UG 2021 counselling: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of online registration for NEET-UG 2021 counselling to January 17, 2022. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of CET at cetcell.net.

Earlier the last date to register was January 10, 2022, and the online fee payment had to be done by January 11, 2022. Now the online registration and payments need to be done by January 17, 2022.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CET- cetcell.net.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘New registration’ or ‘Login’, that appears on the Home Page.

Step 3: Enter credentials and fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload the documents asked for and the required registration fee

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for further reference.

Candidates who have already registered and made the payment in Phase-I & Phase-II need not register again. Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and B.Sc (Nursing) courses. While registering candidates will only be required to enter the NEET roll number and application number, no other details or ranks need to be entered.