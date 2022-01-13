NEET-UG 2021 Counselling schedule announced, registration to begin from January 19

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET UG 2021 counselling process soon in online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for the counselling from January 19 to January 24. Admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be through NEET UG counselling.

MCC had announced changes in the NEET 2021 AIQ counselling earlier through a notice. According to the notice, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. The most important change announced is that vacant seats after round 2 will not revert to the states unlike past years.

NEET UG 2021 counselling process will include registration, payment of fee, choice filling & locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college.

NEET Counselling 2021: Registration and Choice filling process

Step 1: Visit the website mcc.nic.in and click on the “new registration” tab.

Step 2: Fill the details such as NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information

Step 3: Pay the NEET UG 2021 counselling registration fee

Step 4: Fill in the course of your choice and list the colleges according to the preference

Step 5: Candidates should note that there is no limit on the number of choices that can be filled

Step 6: After this, candidates need to lock the choices within the mentioned dates. The choices will be locked automatically on the last date if any candidate fails to do so.

NEET counselling 2021 will be conducted for admission to 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc and AH. Admission will also be granted to BSc Nursing, 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats in the respective colleges.