NEET UG 2021: Check state level admission process and cut off details 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) on September 12. Once the NEET 2021 result will be announced at neet.nta.nic.in, the counselling process for medical admission will commence.

Respective state authorities will be responsible for conducting NEET Counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota seats in government and all private unaided/aided minority /non-minority medical/ dental colleges. Whereas, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is the authority responsible for admissions to 15 per cent MBBS or BDS seats in all medical/ dental colleges of India.

It is to be noted that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of the All India counselling process. Counselling for admissions to 100 per cent seats in J&K will be conducted by the state authorities.

Eligibility Criteria

The State counselling authorities determined eligibility rules must be fulfilled by candidates to apply for admission for the same. Eligibility rules will vary from state to state but aspirants should be aware of the basic NEET 2021 eligibility criteria to get admission.

— NEET exam is mandatory to be qualified.

— Candidates must have completed 17 years as of admission year.

— The domicile criteria need to be fulfilled, if applicable.

NEET 2021: State Counselling process

Although the eligibility criteria vary from state to state, the basic counselling process is common. Candidates can check the stepwise process:

— Registration: The first step is registration where candidates will have to enter personal, academic and other details.

— Publication of the merit list: After registration, the state merit list will be released by the authorities. The list includes candidate’s roll numbers along with their merit rank.

— Choice Filling: Candidates have to list the colleges according to their preferences.

— Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted to the candidates on the basis of their merit, choices filled, availability of seats, state merit rank, category and other factors.

— Reporting to the College: After seat allotment, candidates have to report to the college for completing the admission formalities.

NEET 2021 Cutoff for 85 per cent state quota seats

The cutoff for admission in any medical college is the last rank on which admission is granted. NEET cutoff rank required for admission will vary from college to college depending on many factors such as the difficulty level for the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, category, and others.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2021 College Predictor

State medical counselling authorities will declare the NEET 2021 cutoff for admission into 85 per cent seats in government colleges and seats in private colleges of their respective states.