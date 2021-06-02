NEET (UG) 2021: Application forms to release soon, check documents required to apply

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021 exam on August 1. However, the release date of the NEET application form has not been announced yet. It is expected that online application process will begin soon at the official website — ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses. To apply for the exam, a candidate must have qualified higher secondary (class 12) and should be 17 years of age at the time of admission or on December 31 of the year their admission.

Also, for the educational qualification, a candidate must have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology and English individually and with minimum 50 per cent marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology in class 12.

To apply for the NEET (UG) 2021, a candidate must keep scanned copies of passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, signature, left thumb impression and class 10 passing certificate.

Apart from these, while filling the application form of NEET 2021 candidates will also need class 10 and 12 mark sheets, identity proof, payment details, etc while applying. However, these are all needed for reference purpose and are not to be uploaded in the application form.

NEET is the only national level medical entrance exam. It is held for admission of students in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS, etc courses. All the colleges in India, including AIIMS and JIPMER, grant admission on the basis of NEET.