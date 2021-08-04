NEET-UG 2021 application deadline extended, here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency Tuesday extended the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 exam. Interested candidates can now apply up to August 10, 2021, 5 pm. The last date for payment of the application fee is up to August 10, 11:59 pm. Eligible candidates can apply at – neet.nta.nic.in.

The application process began on July 13 and the earlier application deadline was August 6. However, the NTA informed that the NEET-UG result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria. Therefore, the application deadline has been extended.

How to apply for NEET-UG 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click on ‘Fill Registration Form.

Step 3: Fill the online application form, note down the application number. Upload documents.

Step 4: Applicants will have to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee

“Specific requests have been received from the nursing colleges affiliated to University of Delhi (DU) for including them in the list of participating institutions of NEET (UG) 2021 so as to enable them to utilising the NEET (UG) Score for the students seeking admission in B.Sc (Hons.) Course. Therefore, it has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021,” reads the official notification.

The correction window will be opened from August 11 to August 14, 2 pm, to enable the candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form.

This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020.