NEET UG 2021: After Kuwait, new exam centre set-up in Dubai

NEET 2021: The Ministry of Education Thursday announced that an exam centre has been set up in Dubai for the medical entrance test NEET 2021 scheduled to be held on September 12. This is the first time the NEET exam will be held in Dubai. The Education Ministry had earlier set up an exam centre in Kuwait for the Indian student community staying in the country, which is also a first.

The Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates said UAE has been chosen as a NEET center outside India for the first time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Education.

The application process for NEET-UG started on July 13. The number of exam centres for NEET 2021 was increased from 155 to 198 to follow Covid-related health protocols and ensure the safety of candidates.

Initially, the NEET 2021 exam was scheduled to held on August 1, 2021, but was later postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to an increase in Covid cases. The NTA has also brought about a few changes in the exam pattern of the medical entrance examination with an internal choice in questions.

To register for NEET-UG 2021, medical aspirants should complete 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31 of the year of his/her admission to the first year of UG medical courses. The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years as on the date of examination with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwD candidates. Registration applications for NEET 2021 are not closed.