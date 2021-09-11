NEET UG 2021: Here’s last day revision tips, important guidelines to score high in exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to hold NEET-UG 2021 on September 12, 2021. The entrance exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. As the exam concludes, the unofficial NEET 2021 answer key will be released by coaching institutes. Approximately 16 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

Though only a day is left for NEET UG 2021 exam, yet it is not too late. Here are the last-minute preparations tips to crack the exam like a pro.

Important topics – It is important to know NEET chapter-wise weightage. In Biology, topics like reproductive health, evidence in human evolution, etc are important. Whereas, in Chemistry, chapters like periodic trends of chemical and physical properties of elements and compounds, etc are important topics. For Physics, important topics are logic gates, moments of inertia, mechanics — a combination of errors, laws of motion.

Previous year question paper – Experts have suggested that in the past five years, numerous questions have been asked from the important topics. Some of the questions have been repeated several times, thus, candidates must solve as many NEET previous year question papers as possible.

Do revision properly – To get the best NEET 2021 result, revision is an important factor. The last-minute revision will help the candidates to evaluate their NEET preparation and work on the part which they need to overcome to score better marks in the exam. However, while revising it is advised not to focus too much on topics that you have not started or are taking a lot of time. Since time is of the essence and with just a day left it is better to focus on the topics which you are confident about or topics that just need a little brushing.

Learn formulas consistently – The physics section involves more numerical type questions. The best method to prepare for the Physics part is to learn the formulas by making some short-handed ones. This will not only help you in revising the formulas but will also be beneficial for the students to attempt the concept-based questions.

Practice mock test – Practice for the NEET 2021 mock test as much as possible. You can practice questions on various online platforms. You can join it online and practice mock tests and analyse your mistakes as you solve these questions. Solve past year NEET question papers as many times as possible.

Zero down the exam-taking strategy – During the last few days of the commencement of the exam, aspirants have a strong and dependable exam-taking strategy. There is a thin line of difference between the preparation and performance in the examination. Candidates may be well-prepared for the exam and have the answers to most of the questions, however, if he/she does not have pre-decided the strategy on which section to attempt first, selecting the right questions, etc, it will be difficult to manage time during the exam.

Remember that NEET 2021 is a three hours duration exam, hence, you must decide on the section you want to attempt and how you want to solve these questions. Based on the mock tests and previous practice sessions, you can realise which factor works for you the best and based on this, you can finalise NEET strategy for the D-day.

Read questions carefully – One of the common mistakes which aspirants make is that they do not read the question paper. They lose their patience and move on to solve the questions as quickly as possible. However, candidates are advised to read the question carefully, understand and then attempt the paper.

Do not start any new topic or do not refer to any new book – Though the saying goes as, the more the merrier, but it may not be the best approach in this case. With hardly a day left, it is suggested to not start any new topic or do not refer to any new book for preparation. Anyway, by this time, aspirants must have referred to all top books and possible resources available. If you expose yourself to any new topic or textbook, you will lose your valuable time which could have been used in other better ways.

Stay healthy and motivated – Candidates should not panic with the social media news on whether NEET will be postponed or not. It is better to stay away from this kind of negativity during these few days. Put all your focus on the preparation, stay calm and take care of your health. Make sure that you do all the last-minute revisions that you need to do and do not hesitate to take a break as you very much need it so that you can focus better on the exam day.

NEET 2021 exam day guidelines

A very important factor to ace the exam involves knowing the important guidelines in advance so that no blunder is done on the exam day.

The most important document for the candidates to carry on the day of the examination is their NEET 2021 admit card. It has been released online at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who have not yet downloaded it are advised to do it and take a printout of their admit card on an A4- size paper.

Along with the NEET 2021 admit card / hall ticket, candidates also need to carry the proforma on which they need to paste a post card-size (4”X6”.) color photo. Moreover, carry a valid id proof (Aadhar card / PAN card / driving license / passport / ration card / class 12 admit card with photograph / any other valid photo id issued by the government), and one passport-size photograph which is to be affixed on the attendance sheet.