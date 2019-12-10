NEET UG 2020: NTA provides offline application facility to Kashmir valley students

NEET UG 2020 application form: The application form should be submitted with supporting documents wherever required. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/ Representational image NEET UG 2020 application form: The application form should be submitted with supporting documents wherever required. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/ Representational image

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the offline application facility for NEET 2020 aspirants from the Kashmir region. After receiving requests from students in the valley about the difficulty they are facing in filling the online National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 application form, the exam conducting body had decided to provide offline application submission facility.

Therefore, the candidates can download the NEET UG 2020 application form from the NEET website and submit the hard copy at the nodal centre at Delhi Public School, Athwaja, Srinagar. They can also obtain the application form directly from the nodal centre and submit it at the same place.

In a notice, the NTA has informed that the application must be handed over to the nodal officer, Abdul Qayoom Tantray. The application form should be submitted with supporting documents wherever required.

To fill the offline NEET-UG 2020 application form, the applicant needs to know the following things:

1) Remember to keep a photocopy of the offline application form for reference.

2) Photo is important and therefore paste the latest passport size photograph. The size should be (4”X6”). For the photograph, the focus needs to be on face (80 per cent face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background).

3) Put signature and remember them

4) Put left hand thumb impression (In case of any eventuality of left thumb being unavailable, right

hand thumb impression may be used.)

5) Submit photocopy of class 10 passing certificate

The NEET UG 2020 application fee needs to be submitted in the form of a demand draft drawn in favour of Director General, National Testing Agency, payable at Noida (UP).

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam in 2019. Last year, it was over 13 lakh students. This year too, the number is expected to go over 10 lakh.

