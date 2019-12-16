NEET UG 2020: NTA includes additional centres for offline applications submission for Kashmiri students

NEET UG 2020 will be conducted on May 3 NEET UG 2020 will be conducted on May 3

NEET UG 2020: The National Testing Agency has included more centres for the candidates hailing from Kashmir, Leh in submitting the offline application form. The candidates can submit their application form now in the centres of Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Leh, including Delhi Public School, Athwaja, Srinagar.

Earlier, the candidates from Kashmir, Leh had been provided facilities to submit offline applications form following grievances received in submitting online applications. The NEET UG-2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2020.

The candidates need to follow the instructions at the time of filing the application form- Remember to keep a photocopy of the offline application form for reference, photo is important and therefore paste the latest passport size photograph. The size of the photo should be (4”X6”). Make sure the focus should be on the face (80 per cent face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background), Put signature, left hand thumb impression (in case of any eventuality of left thumb being unavailable, right hand thumb impression may be used). Submit a photocopy of class 10 passing certificate.

NEET UG 2020: Important dates

Date of Examination: May 3, 2020

Timing of Examination: 2 to 5 pm

Duration of Examination: 3 hours

Last date of submission of application form with fee: January 1, 2020.

This year, the NEET would be the single-window exam for admission to all the medical college in India. The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) which used to hold separate entrance exams will also be enrolling students through NEET.

The online applications for NEET 2020 will be closed on December 31, however, candidates can pay fee up till January 1. Candidates will be given a window to edit their application form from January 15 to 31, 2020.

