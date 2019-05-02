NEET UG 2019: NTA changes test centres three days before exam

NEET UG 2019: Citing the Lok Sabha elections and ‘unavoidable circumstances’ as reasons the National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination centres of several candidates for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to conducted on May 5, 2019. According to an official notification, released by the NTA, affected candidates have been informed through SMS, email and voice messages at their registered contact details.

“The concerned candidates have been advised to download their fresh e-admit cards which will be available on the NTA website, ntaneet.nic.in,” read the notification. The report-in time for the NEET 2019 also has been changed in many cases.

Earlier, many candidates had reported an error in their admit cards. Some took to Twitter stating that their exam date has been mentioned wrong while some stated that their exam centres were in different state from their hometown. When indianexpress.com contacted the NTA, DG, Vineet Joshi in this regard, he said, “no such cases have been brought to us yet.”

“Candidates are also advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new Examination Centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted Examination Centre,” read the notification.

NTA NEET 2019: What to check in admit card

Roll number

Name of candidates

Father’s / guardian’s name

Category

Sub-category

Photograph

Signature

Date of birth

Language of question paper

Name and address of examination Centre allotted

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode at different centres located in 154 cities across the country.