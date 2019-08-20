NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2019 result declared: How to check, documents needed

NEET mop-up counselling result 2019: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) declared the result for the mop-up round for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutes across India. Those who took part in the mop-up round of counselling after clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can check their result at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who make it to the list will have to report at the allotted university of college with original documents from August 21 to 26; failing which candidature will be cancelled. Candidates need to carry their original documents as well for verification. The MCC had started the NEET mop-up registrations from August 13 which were to end by August 16 but was extended till August 18.

NEET mop-up counselling result 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or school leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

NEET counselling 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG admissions

Step 3: Click on ‘provisional result mop-up round’ link under left-hand box

Step 4: A PDF will open, check result

Under the result, a total of 2,004 students have been allotted colleges, however, this is a provisional result and the final result will be released after 12 am on August 20. The final result is based on document verification.

The counselling process for over 7 lakh candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 began in June. The qualifying criteria for this category are 50th percentile for the reserved category the minimum marks are 40 percentile.