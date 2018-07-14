NEET UG 2019: Exam date, eligibility, syllabus, application, fees, counselling details

NEET UG 2019: The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), for admission into medical and dental courses, will be held in February and May NEET UG 2019: The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), for admission into medical and dental courses, will be held in February and May

NEET UG 2019: Giving a major relief to the students, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday last week announced that the JEE (Main) and NEET will now be conducted twice a year. The NTA will also conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET). All these tests were earlier organised by the CBSE.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main), for undergraduate admission into various engineering colleges, will be held in January and April. The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), for admission into medical and dental courses, will be held in February and May. At present, both these tests are held only once a year.

In another significant change, these exams will be held over many days, and students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, if a student appears for the JEE (Main) and NEET both times, the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account.

NEET UG 2018: Check tentative schedule here

February 2019

Online submission of application forms: October 1, 2018 to October 31, 2018

Exam dates: February 3 to February 17, 2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: First week of March 2019

May 2019

Exam Online submission of application forms: Second week of Mar 2019

Exam dates: May 12 to May 26, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: First week of June 2019

NEET UG 2019: Exam pattern and syllabus

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

