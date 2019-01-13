NEET UG 2019: Correction in application process begins tomorrow

NEET UG 2019: The online window to make corrections in the NEET 2019 application process will be opened on Monday, January 14. Candidates who have made any mistake while submitting the application form for the NEET UG 2019 exam can make corrections by visiting the official website, nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2019: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG button

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it

Step 4: On the new window, click on applicant log-in under ‘links’

Step 5: Log-in using user-id and password and make changes

Candidates will be allowed to make only certain changes to their applications. Candidates can change the information under date of birth and category options in the application form. However, candidates can not make changes to the name of the candidate, gender, nationality, mobile number, email address, testing city options.

The online window to make corrections in the application process will be closed on January 31, 2019.

The entrance examination, which is the gateway for admissions to medical institutions across the country, will be held as a pen-and-paper test and only once next year on May 5. The admit card will be available to download from April 15, and the result is scheduled to release on June 5, 2019.