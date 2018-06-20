DMER Maharashtra NEET UG 2018: First merit list released at dmer.org

DMER NEET UG 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the counselling can check the merit list through the official website, dmer.org DMER NEET UG 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the counselling can check the merit list through the official website, dmer.org

DMER NEET UG 2018: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra has released the first provisional state merit list of NEET UG admission. All the candidates who have appeared for the counselling can check the merit list through the official website, dmer.org. The candidates of Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur have to visit these colleges for the process of document verification.

Mumbai: Grant Government Medical College, Sir J.J. Hospital Campus, Byculla, Mumbai

Pune: B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

Aurangabad: Government Medical College, Aurangabad

Nagpur: Government Medical College, Nagpur.

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Who all can appear for NEET UG 15 per cent AIQ counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

