NEET UG 2018: Counselling process in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh begins; check details here

NEET UG 2018: The counselling process of NEET 2018 has been started in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. All the students who want to get admitted in the medical colleges of the states have to apply for the online counselling process at the respective official websites. The students of Madhya Pradesh can apply online, mponline.gov.in for the counselling process that will be held from June 15 to June 25, 2018. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) merit list will be published on June 26, and the online registration process at colleges will begin from July 5, 2018. For the process of document verification, the candidates have to visit the centres opted by the candidates at the time of counselling process.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra has also invited candidates for the counselling process that will begin from Friday, June 15. Students can visit the official website, dmer.org to check the details of counselling. The candidates of Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur have to visit these colleges for the process of document verification.

Mumbai: Grant Government Medical College, Sir J.J. Hospital Campus, Byculla, Mumbai

Pune: B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

Aurangabad: Government Medical College, Aurangabad

Nagpur: Government Medical College, Nagpur

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Who all can appear for NEET UG 15 per cent AIQ counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

