NEET topper Nalin Khandelwal: ‘Studied for 7-8 hours everyday, never shied away from doubts’

Nalin Khandelwal didn’t use a smartphone, was not active on social media and would self-study for 7-8 hours everyday.

The 17-year-old’s effort paid off after the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was declared on Wednesday.

Khandelwal obtained All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET UG 2019 with 99.9999291 percentile and 701 marks.

“I studied for 7-8 hours everyday and never shied away from asking my teachers about any doubts I had, however inconsequential they may appear. I concentrated solely on studies since the past two years and didn’t have a smartphone. I was also not active on social media before the exams,” said Khandelwal.

Khandelwal comes from a family of doctors as both his parents are doctors and are based in Sikar district from where Khandelwal completed his schooling. His elder brother is also studying MBBS. Khandelwal, who had enrolled in the Allen Jaipur centre while preparing for NEET also scored 95.8 per cent in his 12th standard examinations this year.

“I think multiple readings of a subject, healthy competition and the unwavering support of my parents helped me to perform well in the examination. I haven’t yet decided the specialisation and am waiting for the results of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) exam in which I appeared this year,” said Khandelwal.

“Right after passing the 10th standard examination, our son wanted to pursue medicine and we are overwhelmed by his performance. For the past two years, he would go to Jaipur from Sikar and stay with his grandparents. We are feeling extremely proud and overjoyed,” said his father Rakesh Khandelwal.

A total of 93,149 students had appeared for NEET 2019 from Rajasthan, out of whom 64,890 students qualified with the success percentage of 69.66 per cent, indicates data from the National Testing Agency, which had conducted the examination.

Apart from Khandelwal, the other toppers from Rajasthan are Sameer Godara, who secured the 12th rank, Arunangshu Bhattacharya, who stood 19th, Lalit Agrwal (24th), Deependra Singh Choyal (25th) and Harsh Agarwal (30th).

Among girls, Megha Gupta from Rajasthan is among the top 20 female toppers of NEET 2019 with an AIR rank of 94th.

Archana Gurjar from Rajasthan is among the top 5 in physically handicap (PH) category (female), while in the physically handicap category (male), Bheraram from Rajasthan has been declared as the topper.