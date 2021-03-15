NEET to be held once in 2021: Education Minister

NTA NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be held once in 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. In his written reply, Nishank said, “In 2021, NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time. NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard.”

The undergraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 1 this year in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode. It is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

The notification will be released soon. It includes the details of syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination. The candidates can check the official website- ntaneet.nic.in for details.

Since last year, admission to MBBS courses in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) are being held through NEET. Moreover, five extra seats are reserved for children of Kashmiri migrants as well as Kashmiri pandits or Hindu families in college admissions.