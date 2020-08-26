scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Top news

NEET: Tamil Nadu government seeks exemption of students from state

NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13 amid demands of postponement. The Tamil Nadu government seeks either cancellation of exam or exemption of students belonging to the state.

By: PTI | Erode (tn) | Published: August 26, 2020 3:42:52 pm
NEET, NEET 2020, nta, ntaneet.nic.in, education news, tamil nadu newsNEET 2020 admit cards have been released. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image)

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs 4.62 crore worth of developmental works in Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam, the School Education Minister reiterated that Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on re-opening of schools only after the COVID-19 pandemic goes.

Read | Holding NEET, JEE will risk exposing 28 lakh students to COVID: Sisodia

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Minister said admission in government and government-aided schools has begun and the response has been overwhelming.

Replying to a query on complaints from parents of school students that some private institutions were collecting 100 per cent fee, the Minister said if the parents lodge a proper complaint with proof, action would be taken on such schools. He cited the court order that only 40 per cent of the fees should be collected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement