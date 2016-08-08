NEET: Supreme Court to hear plea on alleged paper leak tomorrow

It said that the Nainital Police arrested five people belonging to an inter-state racket on July 23, a day before the entrance exam. (Source: File) It said that the Nainital Police arrested five people belonging to an inter-state racket on July 23, a day before the entrance exam. (Source: File)

The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear a plea seeking probe into alleged paper leak of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) phase 2. The petition was mentioned by senior advocate Sanjay Hedge before a bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur which listed it for hearing tomorrow before the bench of Justice A R Dave.

The plea filed by NEET aspirant Anshul Sharma has asked a status report into the alleged leakage of question papers which should be submitted before the court.

“We have demanded for the investigation reports from the Nainital Police. If those allegations are found true, then the Supreme Court should order CBSE to conduct NEET exam again keeping in mind last year’s Tanvi Sarwal’s case,” said Vaibhav Srivastav, advocate looking the matter of petitioner Anshul Sharma.

In 2015, Tanvi Sarwal filed a case where the apex court has ordered the Board to reconduct All India Pre-Medical / Pre-Dental Entrance Test (AIPMT which is now NEET) 2015 when the allegations regarding leakage of the paper in Haryana was found to be prima facie correct on the basis of the status reports submitted by the Haryana Police. Even then the CBSE was in denial mode but on the basis of investigation report by police, the Court directed re-examination of AIPMT 2015 within a period of four weeks.

It said that the Nainital Police arrested five people belonging to an inter-state racket on July 23, a day before the entrance exam.

CBSE has denied any paper leak and has said they had matched the original question paper of NEET 2 and found that the seized material is entirely different from the original question paper of the entrance test.

