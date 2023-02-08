scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
NEET SS 2022: Eligibility criterion reduced to 20 percentile

NEET SS 2022: The eligibility criterion for NEET Super Speciality Courses has been reduced to twenty percentile from 50 percentile

NEET Super speciality course eligibility criterion reducedCandidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the "special mop-up round. (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative image)

The Union Health Ministry has agreed to lower the eligibility requirement for NEET-Super Speciality (SS) courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile after consulting the matter with the National Medical Commission (NMC), officials stated on Tuesday.

Read |NEET PG 2023: Cut-off date for completing MBBS internship extended

Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, they said.

“The competent authorities of the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) in consultation with the NMC have decided to conduct an additional mop-up round… it may be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of two rounds of the NEET-SS 2022-23 counselling,” a letter send by the Medical Counselling Committee to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) stated.

The eligible candidates for the additional round will be candidates scoring 20th percentile and above — in all subjects — in the NEET-SS 2022 examination conducted by the NBE, it said.

“Therefore, it is requested to you to kindly share the data of eligible candidates…,” the letter stated.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:06 IST
