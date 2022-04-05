NEET-Super Speciality counselling: MCC pauses choice-filling process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has paused the process of choice filling for NEET-Super Speciality counselling, as seats from several colleges and institutions hadn’t been added to the seat matrix. “…the choice filling for super speciality will be paused for some time so that these colleges/institutes may add these seats to the seat matrix,” the notice from the MCC read, adding, “as soon the addition of the fresh seats by the colleges/institutes is complete, the choice filling shall be resumed and will be notified by way of notice”.

By the evening, the MCC added 237 more seats, including 97 in the all-India quota, to the matrix for Round 1 of the counselling.

There are only about 6,000 super-speciality seats in the country.

The move comes a day after the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) wrote to the Director General of Health Services, which oversees MCC, that more than 250 seats were not being shown in the seat matrix for Round 1 of the NEET-SS 2021 counselling, including seats from prestigious institutes such as Army Research and Referral hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

With Tuesday being the deadline for locking in the choice of seat for the first round of counselling, FORDA in its letter said, “Seats from these institutions are always opted for by the top-rankers in various specialities…addition of these seats in Round 2 will essentially turn the Round 1 into a mock round as the top-rankers will apply for upgrade in the Round 2.”

The association in its letter on Sunday also mentioned that details of the fee structure, stipend, and bond for each healthcare institute was yet to be published, making it difficult for candidates to choose.

NEET-SS is the qualifying test for studying super-speciality subjects such as cardiology, neurology, urology, among others, for post-graduates. The current round of counselling is for NEET-SS 2021, the exams for which were supposed to happen in July 2021. The exams were finally conducted in January 2022, with the first round of counselling yet to happen. The exam and counselling were delayed because of the pandemic and court cases.