scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

NEET SS Result 2022 to release today: Here’s how to check

NEET SS Result 2022: Once released, candidates who sat for the NEET SS 2022 examination will be able to download and check their results by visiting the official site of NBE- nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS Result 2022, nbe.edu.in, How to check NEET SS Result 2022, MCC, NBEMS, How to download NEET SS Results 2022The qualifying candidates will be further called for the NEET SS 2022 counselling process which will be held by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) via online mode. (File photo)

NEET SS Result 2022: National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the  NEET SS Result 2022 today i.e.  September 15. Once released, candidates who sat for the NEET SS 2022 examination will be able to download and check their results by visiting the official site of NBE- nbe.edu.in.

Read |NEET PG 2022: Counselling registration for round 1 begins

The NEET Super Specialty 2022 exams were conducted for different groups on September 1 and 2, and were held in two parts i.e. part A and B. Alongside the result, the NBE will also release the NEET SS 2022 merit list. The NEET SS 2022 result will be released for 32 super specialties.

NEET SS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show

Step 2: Tap on the ‘NEET SS’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Results’ under the 2022 session.

Step 4: Now, your NEET SS result 2022 will appear on the display.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your NEET SS result 2022 for future use and reference.

Also Read |NEET Exam Result 2022: Topper from Kashmir says internet shutdowns hampered preparation more than Covid pandemic

Only the candidates who qualify the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process which will be held by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) via online mode.

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Specialty Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various DM/ MCh courses. It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to super specialty courses which is conducted annually in computer based mode.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:28:34 pm
Next Story

Marvel Studios ropes in Jeff Loveness to pen script of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement