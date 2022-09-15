NEET SS Result 2022 to release today: Here’s how to check

NEET SS Result 2022: National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET SS Result 2022 today i.e. September 15. Once released, candidates who sat for the NEET SS 2022 examination will be able to download and check their results by visiting the official site of NBE- nbe.edu.in.

The NEET Super Specialty 2022 exams were conducted for different groups on September 1 and 2, and were held in two parts i.e. part A and B. Alongside the result, the NBE will also release the NEET SS 2022 merit list. The NEET SS 2022 result will be released for 32 super specialties.

NEET SS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘NEET SS’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Results’ under the 2022 session.

Step 4: Now, your NEET SS result 2022 will appear on the display.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your NEET SS result 2022 for future use and reference.

Only the candidates who qualify the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process which will be held by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) via online mode.

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Specialty Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various DM/ MCh courses. It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to super specialty courses which is conducted annually in computer based mode.