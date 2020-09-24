NEET SS result 2020 to be declared tomorrow: Here’s how to check marks online

NEET SS result 2020 at nbe.edu.in (Representational Image)

NEET SS result 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to super specialty courses at its official websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in on September 25. The exam was held on September 15. Those who clear NEET SS will be eligible for admission to DM, MCh and DNB super specialty courses.

Candidates placed at the 50th percentile or above will be declared as qualified in NEET-SS in their respective specialty. The scorecard will be available for download to the candidates through the applicant login using NBE ID and password. A specialty-wise merit list will also be declared.

NEET SS result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Those who qualify will have to appear for counseling sessions. There will be common counselling for all super-specialty seats. Candidates will be allotted colleges based on merit. The validity of the result will only be for the current admission session of 2020-21.

In case of a tie, candidates having a lesser number of negative responses in the overall paper, if the tie persists candidates with the higher score in part B of the question paper will be placed in a higher merit position. If the tie still persists, candidates having a lesser number of negative responses in part B of the question paper and thereafter older candidates will be placed at higher merit.

