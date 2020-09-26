NEET SS result 2020: Check cut-off, counselling schedule

NEET SS result 2020 declared at natboard.edu.in (File)

NEET SS result 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to super specialty courses at its official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

To pass the exam, the minimum marks required are 50 percentile, however, a cut-off list is also released. Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from September 30 onwards. The scorecard will be available for download to the candidates through the applicant login using NBE ID and password.

Even as an individual scorecard will be released later, candidates can check the merit list at official websites. They can also refer to the respective cut-off lists. Here are the NEET SS 2020 cut-off lists

NEET SS result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click the link within

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: Another PDF will open, find your roll number and check score

While cut-off for all super-specialty courses is different, the counselling will be common. Common counselling for admission to all DM, MCh, and DNB super specialty courses will be done at the National Level by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). To register for counselling candidates need to visit mcc.nic.in.

In case of a tie, candidates having a lesser number of negative responses in the overall paper will be considered. If the tie persists, candidates with the higher score in part B of the question paper will be placed in a higher merit position. If the tie still remains, candidates having a lesser number of negative responses in part B of the question paper and thereafter older candidates will be placed at higher merit.

The exam was held on September 15 and NBE claims to have used 32 distinct question papers for different super-specialty or clubbed groups.

