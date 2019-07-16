NEET SS result 2019 declared: How to check score, cut-off

NEET SS result 2019: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses (NEET SS) today – July 16 at its official website, nbe.edu.in. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to courses including DM/MCh.

The exam was conducted on June 28. Candidates placed at 50th percentile marks or above in their respective Super Speciality/ clubbed group are declared as qualified. Those who clear the exam will also have to appear for counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Ministry of Health.

NEET SS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET SS’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

In the exam fo 31 questions, a total of 16 questions were found to be technically incorrect. Full marks will be allotted to candidates, irrespective of whether they have attempted it or not. The scorecard will be available by July 22.

In case of any query, candidates can contact helpline numbers 1800 266 4320, 0120-4073500, 18001027637. They can also connect via email at nbeexamhelpdesk@gmail.com or at aiqpg-mcc.nic.in.