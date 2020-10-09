NEET SS counselling deferred till further notice over reservation issue

NEET SS counselling deferred (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

NEET SS 2020: The counselling rounds for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) super speciality courses have been postponed indefinitely. The counselling process was scheduled to start from October 8, however, it has not started yet. In an official notice, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said, “keeping in view the in-service reservation issue which has arisen out of Tamil Nadu and Kerala has been decided by the competent authority to postpone the Super Speciality/ DNB SS counselling 2020 till further orders.”

While the exam is held by the National Board of Examination (NBE), the common counselling for admission to all DM/MCh/DNB super speciality courses is done at the national level by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The exam was held on September 15 and NBE claims to have used 32 distinct question papers for different super-speciality or clubbed groups. To pass the exam, candidates need to obtain 50th percentile marks or above.

Meanwhile, the online applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2020 session will begin from October 9 at 11 am. The same was to start on October 8 but were postponed as FMGE server has been facing “technical issues”.

“Some applicants had hacked into the main servers of NBE for FMG examination where they managed to add their records with changed photographs and contact details. They fudged the marks from failed status to pass marks for the purpose of generating fraudulent FMGE pass certificates for the examination held in December 2019 session,” the NBE informed in an official statement.

