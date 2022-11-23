NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment deferred 

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) Tuesday deferred the round 1 counselling schedule for NEET Super Specialty 2022. The counselling was scheduled to begin on November 22 and end on December 18. Candidates can download the notification at the official website – mcc.nic.in

“In order to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court, 10 days time is granted. Till such time, if the Central Authorities want to go ahead with the counselling as scheduled by them to have the registration of candidates, they can go ahead with the same provided no final allotment orders be given to any candidates encroaching upon the 50% of seats reserved for in service candidates in Super Specialty courses available in the Government Medical Colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2022-23 as per G.O Ms. No. 462 issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” the official notification reads.

The counselling schedule has been postponed by 10 days. The NEET Super Specialty 2022 exams were conducted for different groups on September 1 and 2 and the result was released on September 15. Only the candidates who qualify the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process