Friday, Dec 02, 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC to release choice filling schedule soon

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The MCC notice came after the Supreme Court order for Tamil Nadu government to allocate 50 per cent seats to in-service candidates.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Tamil Nadu government have to allocate seats to in-service candidates within 15 days. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representative Image)

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee today issued a notice stating that the schedule for choice filling round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) seats will be uploaded soon. Candidates can check the notice at the official website – mcc.nic.in

The notification came after the Tamil Nadu government has been directed by the Supreme Court to allocate 50 per cent of the NEET Super Speciality seats to in-service candidates.

MCC further said that the seats in the in-service category of Tamil Nadu that remain unfilled will be included in round two of NEET SS counselling 2022.

The Tamil Nadu government has to fill in the seats for in-service candidates within 15 days, and on the 16th day (from today) they will have to submit a report to the Union of India with regard to all the seats that remain unfilled. The seats will be filled on the basis of all India merit list.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:13:44 pm
Electoral bonds sold in March 2018 were printed in Feb only: RTI data

