Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC releases provisional allotment list for round 1; check details here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Candidates can report any discrepancy in the result till 8 am of December 9 through their email id– mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Candidates will have time till December 16 to join the colleges

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The MCC today released the provisional allotment list for round one of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2022. Candidates can check the provisional list at the official MCC website– mcc.nic.in.

There are a total of 3654 candidates named in the list for various MCh, DNB and DM courses. As per the official notice, the final list will be displayed on December 9. Candidates can report any discrepancy in the result till 8 am of December 9 through their email id– mccresultquery@gmail.com.

Earlier in the day, the MCC announced that Vivekananda Institute of Medical Sciences, West Bengal will add two more seats to the seat matrix in round two. The two seats are for MCh in Urology.

According to the initial schedule, candidates who are selected in NEET SS Counselling round one will have to report to allotted colleges from December 11 to 16.

Round two of NEET SS counselling will begin from December 19 and conclude on January 2, 2023.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:17:28 pm
