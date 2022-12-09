scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC to announce round 1 result today; check details

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Once released, candidates can check the final result of round one seat allotment at the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The candidates will have time till December 16 to report to allotted colleges
NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the final result of round one of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2022. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the results at the official MCC website– mcc.nic.in

On Thursday MCC released the provisional results for round one. 3654 students were named in the list. As per the official notice, candidates had time till 8 am today to inform the MCC about any discrepancies.

Once the final result is announced, candidates will have time to join the allotted colleges till December 16.

Round two of counselling will begin with the registrations on December 19. The registrations will conclude on December 24 at 12 noon. Payment facility will be available till 3 pm of December 24.

Candidates will be to fill their choices from December 19 till 11:55 pm of December 24. Choice locking will be available from 3 pm of December 24 till 11:55 pm of December 24. The processing of seat allotment will take place from December 25 to 26 and the results of round two will be announced on December 27. Candidates can join the allotted colleges from December 28 to January 2, 2023.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 11:39:39 am
