Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC adds seats in round two

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The seats of the institute could not be added to the seat matrix because of delay in informing the MCC. The seats that will be added are for DM/MCh courses.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The results for round one will be declared on December 10. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)
NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today issued a notice stating that Vivekananda Institute of Medical Sciences, West Bengal will contribute two seats in round two of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling. Candidates can check the notice at the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The seats of the institute could not be added to the seat matrix because of delay in informing the MCC. The seats that will be added are for DM/MCh courses. The two seats are for MCh Urology.

Results for the first round of counselling for NEET SS will be declared on December 10 and the candidates will have time from December 11 to 16 to report to allotted colleges.

Currently, the processing of seat allotment is underway and it will conclude on December 9.

The second round of counselling will begin registration from December 19 and it will conclude at 12 pm of December 24. The payment window will close at 3 pm of December 24. Candidates can fill their choices from December 19 till 11:55 pm of December 24. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of December 24 till 11:55 pm of the same day.

The results will be announced on December 27 and the selected candidates can join allotted colleges from December 28 to January 2, 2023

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 01:24:58 pm
