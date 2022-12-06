NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC adds over 35 seats in round-1 seat matrix

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced that nearly 40 seats hare being added to the round 1 seat matrix of the super speciality counselling. Candidates who applied for the super speciality round 1 can check information about added seats at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, 37 seats have been added to the round 1 seat matrix of the super speciality counselling.

As per the detailed notification, there are seats available in each of these institutes: Government Medical College, Srinagar, Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sc (Uttarakhand), Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya of Delhi and SDS Tuberculosis Research Center & Rajiv Gandhi

Institute of Chest Diseases of Karnataka.

The seats are available in different medical programmes such as MCh Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery, MCh Urology, MCh Paediatrics Surgery, MCh Plastic and Reconstructructive Surgery, MCh Neuro Surgery, DM Cardiology, and many more.

According to the official, candidates have time till 12 pm of December 7 to complete their registraton and till 3 pm of the same day to complete their payment facility. The NEET SS seat allotment results will be declared on December 10.