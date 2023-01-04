NEET SS Counselling 2022: Final result for round 2 declared; check details

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today released the final result round two for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website— mcc.nic.in.

A total of 3927 candidates have been named in the list. They had time till 11 am today to inform the committee regarding any discrepancies. NEET SS is conducted for admission to DM, MCH and DNB courses.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: How to check final result

Step 1: Visit the official website— mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Super Speciality Counselling tab

Step 3: Click on final result round 2

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

As per the official schedule, candidates will have time from January 6 to 12 to report to allotted colleges. The result has been released one day ahead of schedule. Similarly the provisional allotment result was also released ahead of schedule.