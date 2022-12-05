scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Choice filling for round 1 commences, check full schedule

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Students can fill choices till 11:55 pm on December 7. Choice Locking Facility will be available from 04:00 pm of December 7 up to 11:55 pm of December 7.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The results will be declared on December 10
NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee today began the choice filling for round one of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022. Candidates can fill their choices on the official website– mcc.nic.in.



Also read |Supreme Court to TN govt: Allocate 50% NEET SS seats to in-service candidates

The processing of seat allotment will take place from December 8 to 9. And, results will be declared on December 10. The candidates have to report to allotted colleges from December 11 to 16.

The second round of counselling will begin from December 19 till 12 pm of December 24. The payment facility will be available from December 19 till 3 pm of December 24.

The choice filling will be available from December 19 till 11:55 pm of December 24. Choice locking facility available from 04:00 pm of December 24 till 11:55 pm of December 24.

The processing of seat allotment for round 2 will take place from December 25 to 26 and the results will be announced on December 27. Round two candidates have to report to allotted colleges from December 28 to January 2, 2023.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 07:04:27 pm
