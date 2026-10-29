NEET SS 2026 registration begins; exam to be held on December 11-12

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 today, October 29. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

As per the information bulletin available on the above-mentioned website, the NEET SS 2026 will be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country. The last date for the submission of application forms is November 18, by 11:55 pm.

NEET SS 2026: Important dates

Candidates can refer to the table given below to check the upcoming events for the NEET SS 2026: