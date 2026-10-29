NEET SS 2026 registration begins; exam to be held on December 11-12

The NEET SS 2026 will be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country. The last date for the submission of application forms is November 18, by 11:55 pm.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 29, 2026 05:41 PM IST
NEET SS 2026 registrationInterested candidates can find the NEET SS 2026 information bulletin on the official website, natboard.edu.in (Photo: AI Generated)
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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 today, October 29. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

As per the information bulletin available on the above-mentioned website, the NEET SS 2026 will be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country. The last date for the submission of application forms is November 18, by 11:55 pm.

NEET SS 2026: Important dates

Candidates can refer to the table given below to check the upcoming events for the NEET SS 2026:

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Information bulletin release date October 29, 2026
Online application begins October 29, 2026, from 3 pm
Last date to apply November 18, 2026, till 11:55 pm
Application edit window November 20 to November 23, 2026
Selective edit window to rectify incorrect Images November 28 to December 2, 2026
City intimation slip release date November 30, 2026
Admit card release date December 7, 2026
Exam dates December 11 and 12, 2026
Result declaration deadline By January 12, 2027
Cut-off release date January 31, 2027

Also Read | General Medicine tops NEET PG 2026 choices; Radiology a distant second

Check how to apply for NEET SS 2026

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the online registration process:

— Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in

— Tap on the NEET SS 2026 application link and complete the new candidate registration.

— Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

— Enter all the required personal, academic, qualification and medical registration details.

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— Upload the required documents in format suggested by NBEMS in the information bulletin.

— Pay the examination fee through the prescribed transaction method.

— Recheck all the information and then submit the application form.

Candidates can download the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Read | NBEMS revises NEET PG 2026 fee rules, first-year course fee not required for seat-upgradation

NBEMS conducts the NEET SS examination as an entrance examination for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) super-speciality courses.

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Candidates applying for the exam are required to go through the information bulletin before submitting the form to know eligibility requirements, exam pattern, syllabus and other guidelines.

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