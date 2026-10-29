NEET SS 2026 registration begins; exam to be held on December 11-12

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 today, October 29. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website, natboard.edu.in.
As per the information bulletin available on the above-mentioned website, the NEET SS 2026 will be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country. The last date for the submission of application forms is November 18, by 11:55 pm.
NEET SS 2026: Important dates
Candidates can refer to the table given below to check the upcoming events for the NEET SS 2026:
|Information bulletin release date
|October 29, 2026
|Online application begins
|October 29, 2026, from 3 pm
|Last date to apply
|November 18, 2026, till 11:55 pm
|Application edit window
|November 20 to November 23, 2026
|Selective edit window to rectify incorrect Images
|November 28 to December 2, 2026
|City intimation slip release date
|November 30, 2026
|Admit card release date
|December 7, 2026
|Exam dates
|December 11 and 12, 2026
|Result declaration deadline
|By January 12, 2027
|Cut-off release date
|January 31, 2027
Also Read | General Medicine tops NEET PG 2026 choices; Radiology a distant second
Check how to apply for NEET SS 2026
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the online registration process:
— Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in
— Tap on the NEET SS 2026 application link and complete the new candidate registration.
— Log in using the credentials generated during registration.
— Enter all the required personal, academic, qualification and medical registration details.
— Upload the required documents in format suggested by NBEMS in the information bulletin.
— Pay the examination fee through the prescribed transaction method.
— Recheck all the information and then submit the application form.
Candidates can download the confirmation page for future reference.
Also Read | NBEMS revises NEET PG 2026 fee rules, first-year course fee not required for seat-upgradation
NBEMS conducts the NEET SS examination as an entrance examination for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) super-speciality courses.
Candidates applying for the exam are required to go through the information bulletin before submitting the form to know eligibility requirements, exam pattern, syllabus and other guidelines.