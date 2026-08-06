NEET SS 2025 counselling: MCC withdraws August 3 notice, revises Round 2 schedule after Delhi HC order

The registration and choice-filling facility for Round 2 will resume at 10 am on August 9. (Express photo/ representational)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today withdrew its August 3 notification on round 2 of NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 counselling and announced a revised schedule following directions from the Delhi High Court.

In a notice dated August 5, MCC said the earlier notification has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The decision follows the Delhi High Court’s order in Writ Petition (C) No. 11097/2026, Sunil and Another versus Medical Counselling Committee. The court permitted the petitioners to re-register and participate in Round 2 of the NEET SS 2025 counselling process.

Under the revised schedule, the resignation portal will remain open until 4 pm on August 7. The registration and choice-filling facility for Round 2 will resume at 10 am on August 9.