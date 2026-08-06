NEET SS 2025 counselling: MCC withdraws August 3 notice, revises Round 2 schedule after Delhi HC order

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today withdrew its August 3 notification on round 2 of NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 counselling and announced a revised schedule following directions from the Delhi High Court.
In a notice dated August 5, MCC said the earlier notification has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The decision follows the Delhi High Court’s order in Writ Petition (C) No. 11097/2026, Sunil and Another versus Medical Counselling Committee. The court permitted the petitioners to re-register and participate in Round 2 of the NEET SS 2025 counselling process.
Under the revised schedule, the resignation portal will remain open until 4 pm on August 7. The registration and choice-filling facility for Round 2 will resume at 10 am on August 9.
Candidates who wish to resign from seats allotted to them in the counselling process can do so within the revised deadline. Those seeking to participate in Round 2 will be able to register and fill their choices once the portal reopens on August 9.
MCC has advised candidates participating in NEET SS 2025 counselling to follow the revised schedule and complete the required formalities within the prescribed deadlines. The detailed revised counselling schedule has been made available on the MCC website under the e-services section.
The latest notice does not announce any other changes to the counselling process. MCC’s Super Speciality counselling portal currently lists the August 5 notice as the latest Round 2 schedule.