Friday, May 27, 2022
NEET-SS 2022 exam dates to be revised, new schedule to release soon

The revised dates will soon be released on the official website — natboard.edu.in. Earlier, NEET SS 2022 exams were scheduled to conduct on June 18 and 19, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 27, 2022 12:54:29 pm
NBEMS has decided to change these dates and will notify the new dates in due course.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to revise the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) exam 2022 dates. The revised dates will soon be released on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

Earlier, NEET SS 2022 exams were scheduled to conduct on June 18 and 19, 2022. The exam was to be held across the country on these two dates, however, NBEMS has decided to change these dates and will notify the new dates in due course. As of now, the exact reasons for this change are not known.

NEET SS is an entrance examination conducted by the NBEMS. Candidates who wish to pursue DM / MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses in various institutes and universities across the country have to clear this examination. It is conducted online in the form of a computer-based test.

