scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

NEET SS 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule, steps to apply

Interested candidates can now fill the application form at the official website - nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for NEET SS 2022 is August 4, 2022. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 5:30:16 pm
Interested candidates must have a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) or any equivalent examination. The exam will also be open to applicants who will complete their graduate degree on or before September 15, 2022. File/Representative image.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022.According to the official announcement, NEET SS 2022 exam will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for different groups.

Read |CUET UG 2022 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Technical issues mar first day of CUET

Interested candidates can now fill the application form at the official website – nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for NEET SS 2022 is August 4, 2022. 

NEET SS: How to apply

Step 1: Visit  the official website – nbe.edu.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...

Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET SS tab and then click on the registration portal.

Step 3: Create user ID and password, and then log in using the same.

Step 4: Click on the link “NEET SS application form”.

Step 5: Enter the required personal, academic, contact, and other information.

Step 6: Once the details are filled in, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: A confirmation page will appear. Download and save for future reference

Read |Miranda House retains best college position, Delhi University dominates: NIRF Ranking 2022

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply must meet the eligibility criteria before filling out the NEET SS 2022 application form. Interested candidates must have a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) or any equivalent examination. 

The exam will also be open to applicants who will complete their graduate degree on or before September 15, 2022. The application form will not be accepted from those without a degree. Provisional or permanent registration certificates issued by the State Medical Council (SMC) or National medical commission (NMC) will also be required at the time of examination.

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement