NEET SS 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule, steps to apply

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022.According to the official announcement, NEET SS 2022 exam will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for different groups.

Interested candidates can now fill the application form at the official website – nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply for NEET SS 2022 is August 4, 2022.

NEET SS: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET SS tab and then click on the registration portal.

Step 3: Create user ID and password, and then log in using the same.

Step 4: Click on the link “NEET SS application form”.

Step 5: Enter the required personal, academic, contact, and other information.

Step 6: Once the details are filled in, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: A confirmation page will appear. Download and save for future reference

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply must meet the eligibility criteria before filling out the NEET SS 2022 application form. Interested candidates must have a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) or any equivalent examination.

The exam will also be open to applicants who will complete their graduate degree on or before September 15, 2022. The application form will not be accepted from those without a degree. Provisional or permanent registration certificates issued by the State Medical Council (SMC) or National medical commission (NMC) will also be required at the time of examination.