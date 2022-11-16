NEET SS 2022 Counselling schedule released; round 1 registrations from Nov 22

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) today released the counselling schedule for NEET Super Specialty 2022 exam. The counselling process will begin on November 22 and will end on December 18. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – mcc.nic.in

The registration process for round 1 counselling will begin on November 22 and will remain open till November 28, 12 noon. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 28 to 11:55 pm of December 28. The first seat allotment result will be released on December 1. Selected candidates will have to report between December 2 to 7 to book allotted seats.

The registration process for round 2 counselling will begin on December 9 and will remain open till December 14, 12 noon. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 28 to 11:55 pm of December 14. The first seat allotment result will be released on December 17. Selected candidates will have to report between December 18 to 24 to book allotted seats.

The NEET Super Specialty 2022 exams were conducted for different groups on September 1 and 2 and the result was released on September 15. Only the candidates who qualify the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process