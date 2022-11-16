scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

NEET SS 2022 Counselling schedule released; round 1 registrations from Nov 22

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The registration process for round 1 counselling will begin on November 22 and will remain open till November 28, 12 noon.

neet ss, neet ss 2022 counsellingThe counselling process will begin on November 22 and will end on December 18.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) today released the counselling schedule for NEET Super Specialty 2022 exam. The counselling process will begin on November 22 and will end on December 18. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – mcc.nic.in

The registration process for round 1 counselling will begin on November 22 and will remain open till November 28, 12 noon. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 28 to 11:55 pm of December 28. The first seat allotment result will be released on December 1. Selected candidates will have to report between December 2 to 7 to book allotted seats.

Read |Want to study PG medical course for free in US? Here is how

The registration process for round 2 counselling will begin on December 9 and will remain open till December 14, 12 noon. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 28 to 11:55 pm of December 14. The first seat allotment result will be released on December 17. Selected candidates will have to report between December 18 to 24 to book allotted seats.

The NEET Super Specialty 2022 exams were conducted for different groups on September 1 and 2 and the result was released on September 15. Only the candidates who qualify the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:22:48 am
Next Story

Shoe care brand breaks world record for ‘highest amount of sneakers cleaned simultaneously’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement