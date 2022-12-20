NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Initialisation of admission allowed by MCC for select students

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today released an important notice for NEET super speciality (SS) 2-22 counselling. The notice is available at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, some candidates have been allotted seats through round 1 seat allocation of INI-SS entrance examination conducted by AIIMS, and they have also been allotted seats through round 1 of NEET SS counselling 2022 conducted by MCC.

In such situations, MCC has now allowed these candidates the initialisation of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in round 1 of NEET SS counselling 2022 conducted by MCC.

“In larger interest of such candidates, the competent authority has decided to allow initialisation of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in round 1 of SS Counselling 2022 conducted by MCC. This facility will be provided from December 21 to December 22 so that they are able to join their allotted seat in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per policy resignation is not allowed round- 1 onwards,” the official notification read.

Candidates who wish to apply for the initialisation process will have to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC on email id – colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com upto 12 noon of December 21 and collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling conducted by MCC.