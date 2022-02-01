NEET-SS 2021 result announced; here’s how to download scorecard

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the result of NEET SS 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on January 10, 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website – natboard.edu.in

The merit list of the candidates and their individual scorecards will be published shortly. Scores obtained by the candidates in NEET-SS 2021 have been declared.

NEET SS 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2021 result link

Step 3: In the pdf file, click on the result link

Step 4: On the new page, click on the relevant brack

Step 5: Check your roll number in the result pdf

NEET SS 2021 is an entrance examination conducted by the NBEMS. Candidates who wish to pursue DM / MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses in various institutes and universities across the country have to clear this examination. It is conducted online in the form of a computer-based test. Candidates who secure the 50th percentile or above are considered qualified to appear for the counseling process based on the ranks secured in the merit list.