NEET-SS 2021 application form correction window opens today; here’s how to edit

National Board of Education (NBE) in Medical Sciences will open the application form correction window for NEET-SS 2021. The form correction window will open on December 1 at 3 pm and will close on December 7, 11:55 pm.

Information entered in the application form can be changed during the given edit window. However, candidates cannot edit certain information including – name of the candidate, email ID, nationality, and test city.

NEET-SS 2021: How to edit

Step 1: Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET SS 2021 on the left panel

Step 3: Click on applicant login

Step 4: Login to make edits and submit

Candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-SS 2021 during the earlier application submission window between September 22 to October 8 but have failed to update their choices for eligible super-specialty courses during November 1 to November 22 can also submit their choices of super specialty programme during this edit window.

Applications of such candidates who would fail to submit their choices of super specialty programme in the application form shall not be considered for NEET-SS 2021 and examination fee of such candidates shall be refunded in line with the NBEMS notice dated October 7.