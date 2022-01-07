NEET SS 2021 admit card released; check important exam day guidelines 

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET SS 2021 admit card at nbe.edu.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the online application process can download the admit card from the candidate’ login. It is mandatory to carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

To download the NEET SS admit card candidates should visit nbe.edu.in. From the homepage, click on ‘NEET-SS’. In the pop-up window, click on Application Link. You will be redirected to a new window. On this new page, click on ‘Applicant Login’. Enter your login credentials that were created at the time of online registration. Click on the ‘NEET SS admit card’ link to download the admit card. Save the admit card for future reference and take a few printouts to carry to the exam center.

Once the admit card of NEET SS 2021 is downloaded, the candidates must check the following things to avoid any problems during the exam.

Affix a photo: Candidates are required to affix their latest passport-size photograph on the admit card in the space provided. The photo should not exceed the space provided in the admit card for pasting the photo. The photo should be colored with a white background.

Carefully check the details mentioned in the admit card: The NEET SS 2021 admit card is required to be carried to the exam center on the day of the examination. Reporting time for candidates will be mentioned on the admit card along with the address of the exam center. Admit cards will also contain a QR code or a barcode for verification outside the exam center.

Things to carry / avoid: Candidates must carry their admit cards (printouts), photocopy of permanent SMC / MCI / NMC, ID proof (adhaar card, PAN, voter’s ID, passport). Candidates will not be allowed to carry, calculator, pen, writing pad, pen drives, erasers, electronic gadgets like phones, Bluetooth, earphones, calculator, wallet, water bottle, cap, etc.

Exam day guidelines: Candidates will have to go through a security check before entering the exam center, admit cards and id proofs will be verified. Candidates will be checked for fever with thermo guns and if they show symptoms of COVID-19, they will be allowed to take the exam in an isolation lab. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centers without ID proof.

Reporting time and exam centers – Candidates are required to reach the exam centers as per the reporting time indicated on their admit cards. Candidates who report late will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Friends and relatives accompanying the candidates will not be allowed entry within the exam center.

NEET SS 2021 is an entrance examination conducted by the NBEMS. Candidates who wish to pursue DM / MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses in various institutes and universities across the country have to clear this examination. It is conducted online in the form of a computer-based test. Candidates who secure the 50th percentile or above are considered qualified to appear for the counseling process based on the ranks secured in the merit list.